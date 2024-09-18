InvenTrust Properties Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:IVT)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

InvenTrust Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 65.6% per year over the last three years. InvenTrust Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 758.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect InvenTrust Properties to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IVT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.97. 8,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. InvenTrust Properties has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $30.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on InvenTrust Properties

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.