Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.16

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 50688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 431,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,801,000 after acquiring an additional 393,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,121 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.