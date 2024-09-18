Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.16

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 50688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
