Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Stake Reduced by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26,253.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJQ opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1294 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.