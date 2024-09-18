Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Bought by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 529,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after buying an additional 71,793 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after acquiring an additional 771,571 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $20.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

