IPH Limited (OTCMKTS:IPHLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IPH Limited (OTCMKTS:IPHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
IPH Stock Performance
IPH stock remained flat at $4.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. IPH has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.
About IPH
