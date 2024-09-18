iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Increased by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16,336 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

