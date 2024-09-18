iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $99.18.
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
