iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lifted by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.5% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $73.93. The company has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

