iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,108 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $96.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.53. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

