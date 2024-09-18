iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,610 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,310 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,676,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 334,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,299,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

