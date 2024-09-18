iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Stake Lowered by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF makes up 1.8% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned about 0.95% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,745,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 288.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 334,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 248,224 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,752,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Price Performance

Shares of EIDO stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

