iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,723 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,280,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 48,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,027,000.

Shares of IVLU opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

