iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $80.77

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$80.77 and traded as high as C$83.45. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF shares last traded at C$83.06, with a volume of 940 shares traded.
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.44.
