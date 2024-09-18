iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Acquired by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises about 5.9% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned 1.88% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $98,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $69.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

