iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Acquired by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF comprises about 0.6% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THD. Glovista Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 44,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,082 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Performance

Shares of THD stock opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.63.

About iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.