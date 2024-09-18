iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Cut by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $366.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

