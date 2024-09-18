iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Raised by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 130,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,802,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 279.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 209,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,092,000 after purchasing an additional 154,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IWM opened at $219.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.42 and a 200-day moving average of $206.92.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.