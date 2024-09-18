iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $134.97

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $134.97 and last traded at $134.62, with a volume of 19689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.64.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,401,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 586,170 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after acquiring an additional 53,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after purchasing an additional 252,150 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

