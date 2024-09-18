iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.