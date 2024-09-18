iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stake Lifted by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,871.4% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,691,000 after buying an additional 1,422,208 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 474.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 789,016 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,686,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,095,000 after purchasing an additional 621,738 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 687.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 634,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 554,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after acquiring an additional 415,559 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

