iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.93

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.93 and last traded at $59.81, with a volume of 25738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.42.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

