J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Strong-Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays raised J Sainsbury to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday.
View Our Latest Report on JSAIY
J Sainsbury Trading Up 0.9 %
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than J Sainsbury
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- What the Bulls and Bears Are Saying About NVIDIA Stock
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Box Office Revival: 3 Movie Theater Stocks Making a Comeback
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Brace for the Perfect Storm: Rate Cuts and a Slow September
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.