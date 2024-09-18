J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Strong-Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised J Sainsbury to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday.

JSAIY stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

