Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Shares Up 0.1%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 104,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 70,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 5.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.