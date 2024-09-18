John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WLYB traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 560. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $48.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.68.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.352 per share. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

