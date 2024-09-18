JPMorgan European Growth & Income Announces Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:JEGI)

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of JPMorgan European Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 103 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 17.01 and a quick ratio of 20.49. The company has a market capitalization of £440.74 million, a P/E ratio of 605.88 and a beta of 0.85. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 84.80 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.50 ($1.46).
About JPMorgan European Growth & Income
