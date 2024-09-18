Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

KEG.UN stock opened at C$14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$169.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.37. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.47.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

