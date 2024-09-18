Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
KEG.UN stock opened at C$14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$169.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.37. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.47.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
