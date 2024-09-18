Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Position Trimmed by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,183 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after buying an additional 13,738,345 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after buying an additional 12,259,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,569,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.4 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $37.84.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.35%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

