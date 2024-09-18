Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $9.39. 16,668,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,209,654. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 334,102 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 238,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $278,486,000 after acquiring an additional 497,531 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $3,199,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,908,000 after buying an additional 877,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

