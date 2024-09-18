KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.85

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.85 and last traded at $127.42, with a volume of 63640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.