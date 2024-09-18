Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Short Interest Update

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 32.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 5.8 %

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.95. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $122.81. The stock has a market cap of $919.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,169.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $13,356,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 112,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $89.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.