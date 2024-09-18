L & S Advisors Inc Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 83.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a market cap of $537.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

