L & S Advisors Inc Invests $455,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $233.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.17 and a 200-day moving average of $237.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

