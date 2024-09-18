L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 193 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $117,599,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $47,217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,426,000 after purchasing an additional 206,908 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $27,954,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $170.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.45 and a 200-day moving average of $183.94. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.39.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

