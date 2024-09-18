L & S Advisors Inc Takes Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,782 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. L & S Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Verint Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 764.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 173.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $437,692.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,324,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $437,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,324,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $185,086.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 139,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,638.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,811 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

