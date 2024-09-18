Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$27.06 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.45 and a 52-week high of C$32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently -303.23%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

