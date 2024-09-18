Legacy Financial Group Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 664,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

