LightPath Technologies (LPTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 19th. Analysts expect LightPath Technologies to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LightPath Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of LPTH opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
