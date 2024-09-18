LightPath Technologies (LPTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 19th. Analysts expect LightPath Technologies to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.