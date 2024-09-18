Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Receives $93.87 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.63.

LINE has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W raised Lineage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lineage from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lineage alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LINE

Lineage Price Performance

Lineage Dividend Announcement

LINE opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.03. Lineage has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lineage’s payout ratio is -11.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $191,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lineage news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,300 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lineage

(Get Free Report

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.