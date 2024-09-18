Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 28.3% Higher This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $18.18 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,679,637 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,650,215.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00350967 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.