LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $64.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.00.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,479,000 after acquiring an additional 863,157 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 591.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 710,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,944,000 after purchasing an additional 607,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $26,064,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,614,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,816,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

