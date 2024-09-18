Lmcg Investments LLC Has $508,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 44,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPVU opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.