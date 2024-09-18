Lmcg Investments LLC Has $660,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.14.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $180.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.28 and its 200-day moving average is $170.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $197.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $182.43.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.