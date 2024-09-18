Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $420.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $443.87.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.