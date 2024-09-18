Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 78 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $167.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.61. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $174.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.