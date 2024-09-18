Lokken Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBND. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

