Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $14.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $374.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.