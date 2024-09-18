Lokken Investment Group LLC Purchases 417 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $253.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

