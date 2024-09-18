Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 384 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

