Luceco plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Luceco Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON LUCE opened at GBX 153.40 ($2.03) on Wednesday. Luceco has a 52 week low of GBX 97.37 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 195 ($2.58). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 156.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The company has a market cap of £236.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,263.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.
About Luceco
