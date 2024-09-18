Luceco plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Luceco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON LUCE opened at GBX 153.40 ($2.03) on Wednesday. Luceco has a 52 week low of GBX 97.37 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 195 ($2.58). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 156.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The company has a market cap of £236.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,263.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

