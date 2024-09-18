Lumbard & Kellner LLC Acquires 274 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned about 0.12% of ePlus worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUS. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,190,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 75.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,887,000 after purchasing an additional 209,511 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in ePlus in the first quarter worth about $15,315,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in ePlus by 194.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 47,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,582 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Insider Transactions at ePlus

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total transaction of $460,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,907.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Price Performance

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $96.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $544.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.23 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 4.98%. Research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

ePlus Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.